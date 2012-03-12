The Universal Life Church Wishes to Introduce Rev. Bruce Micciulla, OSM, Lead Celebrant of Sunday's "The Catholic Mass" and Host of the "Good News Forum"

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- Introducing - Rev. Bruce Micciulla, OSM., Executive Director of the Universal Life Church Radio Network's "The Catholic Mass" heard every Sunday night at 7PM EST (4PM PST) on the ULC Radio Network. Rev Micciulla also hosts his own show on the same network called; "Good News Forum." According to Rev Micciulla; "Good News Forum is designed to appeal to fellow Ministers, Church Leaders, Educators and all Christians".



Good News Forum is heard weekly at 9PM EST (6PM PST) every Thursday on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. The idea behind Good News Forum is to spark discussion and to relate the messages contained within Bible Scripture passages to that of current headlines...



- In the News discusses a current event to be analyzed in a biblical context each week.

- The Big Questions provide a framework for the discussion.

- Confronting the News with Scripture provides the substance of the lesson along with suggestions on how group members can apply Scripture passages covered that week to their daily lives.

- Closing Prayer provides a meaningful conclusion to the week's discussion.



Recent topics on Good News Forum include "Are We Headed for a Cashless Economy?", "Married People Nearly in Minority in U.S.", "Woman, 98, Resists Being Evicted From Home by Her Son" and "Church Urges Hockey Fans to Pray for a Playoff Berth." Rev. Bruce Micciulla OSM is an ordained Minister through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In July 2011 Rev. Micciulla was appointed to Bishop and serves on the prestigious "Board of Bishops" for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.