The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Members of the Medical Profession Come Together

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters raises the bar for unique curriculum by appointing Rev. Dr. Joel W. Lamoure as Executive Director of its new program encompassing clinical support in the areas of Pastoral Care and Counseling Services.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., the only faith based nonprofit Universal Life Church in the world, recently announced the appointment of the Rev. Dr. Joel W. Lamoure, R.Ph., D.D., B.Sc.Phm., F.A.S.C.P., O.S.M., to head the church’s newly developed Medical Advisory Board, which will be charged with providing educational as well as clinical support and expertise to the U.L.C.’s worldwide team of ministers who are frequently called upon to render spiritual nurturing and counseling to congregants through individual ministries as well as via the church’s outreach programs in hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, hospice programs and foreign missions.



Joining with Rev. Dr. Joel W. Lamoure, R.Ph., D.D., B.Sc.Phm., F.A.S.C.P., O.S.M. is as follows: Rev Dr Roxanna M Yaeger, MICA/Dual Diagnosis Specialist (Mental Illness/Chemical Addiction) 30 year experience (Retired) Certified through CADDP under Title 9 of the California Administrative Code Effective 11/20/1982 Counselor/Instructor/Facilitator and Rev. Daniel B. Chapin, an expert in youth ministry, drug and alcohol intervention. For additional qualifications and endorsements for each CLICK HERE.



Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. states that Dr. Lamoure’s appointment now assures “a top-tier, high level of committed professional on our Board of Directors and Board of Bishops…” and affirms that the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is “the only U.L.C. that offers an on staff Medical Advisory Board, providing security to our Ministers in providing pastoral care legally as well as peace of mind to those we serve”.



Rev. Dr. Lamoure brings with him impressive credentials and extensive clinical experience in the areas of Psychiatry, Psychiatric Pharmaceuticals, Continuing Education and Research. Dr. Lamoure is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, at The University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario. Dr. Lamoure is also an Associate Scientist with the Lawson Health Research Institute, which works in partnership with London Health Sciences Center, St Joseph’s Health Care and The University of Western Ontario in providing extensive research in mental health, neurological disorders, cancer, aging and a host of other fields in medicine. Additionally, Dr. Lamoure also maintains a private practice as a Mental Health Pharmacist at South Street Hospital, London Health Sciences Center in London, Ontario, and acts as the C.M.O. (Chief Medical Officer) of the Broken Wing Unit, a live-in program held at Peacekeeper Park in Belmont, Ontario, that treats soldiers who suffer from Operational Stress Injury (O.S.I.) formerly known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder by incorporating a treatment plan of psycho-social rehabilitation rendered in a structured, military-like environment.



Dr. Lamoure has lectured and presented both nationally (in Canada) and internationally and has been extensively published in medical journals on numerous topics related to psychiatry and psychopharmacology. Additionally, he has broadcast his lectures via radio and is a well known radio personality as host of Prescribing Spiritual Hope on the Universal Life Church Radio Network.



When asked why he made the decision to join the ranks of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., Dr. Lamoure was quick to reply, “My lineage has many ministers and this was my time. (The) U.L.C. offered exactly the niche of faith based spirituality and religion, with real people in real time with the desire to impact lives and to answer why those medical miracles happen... I do believe God and Jesus Christ have worked through (the) U.L.C. to provide me signs and I would be remiss not to act.”



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. continues its mission of pioneering innovative programs and services to meet the changing trends in the spiritual needs of people worldwide as well as to those who are called to minister to them.



For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. or if you are a man or woman considering a vocation as a Minister: http://www.ulcnetwork.com