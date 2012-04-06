The Universal Life Church World Headquarters invites all to join in our worship services for the Easter Season. Even if you can't join us in person you can join us on radio throughout the world.
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announces its Worship Schedule For The Easter Holiday Weekend
Our Easter Schedule with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters as follows:
- THURSDAY NIGHT: 9PM (est) Maundy (Holy) Thursday, our Good Friday Vigil Mass celebrating our Lord's Last Supper,
- FRIDAY: 2PM (est) Good Friday, Stations of The Cross
- EASTER SUNDAY at 7PM (est) our Easter Sunday Mass followed at 8PM (est) by our Easter Children's Mass.
You can follow a long with us at home, at work or in your car via the Universal Life Church Radio Network, Just click LiveAccess on our ULC Radio Website.
The Official Universal Life Church Website: - Universal Life Church World Headquarters
The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org