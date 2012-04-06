Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announces its Worship Schedule For The Easter Holiday Weekend



Our Easter Schedule with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters as follows:



- THURSDAY NIGHT: 9PM (est) Maundy (Holy) Thursday, our Good Friday Vigil Mass celebrating our Lord's Last Supper,

- FRIDAY: 2PM (est) Good Friday, Stations of The Cross

- EASTER SUNDAY at 7PM (est) our Easter Sunday Mass followed at 8PM (est) by our Easter Children's Mass.



You can follow a long with us at home, at work or in your car via the Universal Life Church Radio Network, Just click LiveAccess on our ULC Radio Website.



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - Universal Life Church World Headquarters

The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org