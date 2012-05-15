The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the new appointees to their prestigious Board of Bishops.

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has an extensive hierarchy that includes a Board of Bishops or College of Bishops, much like that of the Roman Catholic Church College of Cardinals. Each Bishop Pastors their own Church or Religious Organization as a Congregational Affiliate of each other and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In addition to being leaders of their own flock, each Bishop is expected to lead by example within their respective community and to enable other Ministers to learn from the example they set.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce and pay tribute to some of our most recently appointed Board of Bishop members. They are as follows:



LEAD BISHOP - JEROLD NORRIS - KANSAS

Bishop Francis Gada, Massachussets

Bishop Larry Tanner, Georgia

Bishop Clessan Brown, Nevada

Bishop Kevin Lunceford, Nevada

Bishop James Boarman, Florida

Bishop David Nazarewicz, Pennsylvania

Bishop Robin Hackworth, Arizona

Bishop Debbie Chambola, Lousiana

Bishop Andrew Manley, Ohio

Bishop James Spotts, Pennsylvania

Bishop Nino Sanchez, California

Bishop B. Alan Little, Oregon

Bishop Nicholas LaMonica, Arizona

Bishop Gene Walters, Pennsylvania

Bishop Earl Filskov, Illinois

Bishop Jerry Epperson, North Korea

Bishop Candice Strauss, Texas

Bishop Bennett van der Grijp, South Africa

Bishop Cecil Lohr, Pennsylvania

Bishop Bethanie Sherwood, New York

Bishop Norman Morrison, North Carolina

Bishop George Herendeen, Illinois

Bishop L. Lee Kubat, New York

Bishop John Wilson, Florida

Bishop Dawn Jay, Florida

Bishop King Melchizedek, South Carolina

Bishop Terry Curry, New Mexico

Bishop Lionel Marcel Bernatchez, New Brunswick, Canada

Bishop Diana Lechin-Quezada, New York

Bishop Belinda Eckler, Delaware

Bishop Brian Nutt, California

Bishop James LaBelle, Wisconsin

Bishop Katrina Ringgold, Delaware

Bishop Jeremy Wilhelm, Florida

Bishop Burton Rominger, New Mexico

Bishop Eric Rosa, Nevada

Bishop Gregory Peavy, Illinois

Bishop Larry Boots, Arizona

Bishop Paul Barker, United Kingdom,

Bishop Isabel Sinclair, Canada

Bishop James Boehlje Sr., Arizona

Bishop Jeffrey Kelly., California

Bishop Cindybeth Wendel, Canada

Bishop Bruce Micciulla, Texas

Bishop Bertha Montes, Kansas

Bishop Benny Lloyd, Texas

Bishop Joshua Cornett, Ohio

Bishop Matilda Cornett, Ohio

Bishop James Burks, Tennessee

Bishop Cesidio Tallini, New York

Bishop Michael Weissman, Arizona

Bishop Lloyd Roseman, Wisconsin

Bishop Chris Edwards, North Carolina

Bishop Robert Gerber, Delaware

Bishop Robert Steinmeyer, California

Bishop Tabina Bey, New Jersey

Bishop Susan Wallin, Alaska

Bishop Peter Lockett, Arizona

Bishop Le'Roy Broxton, New Jersey

Bishop Mark Hogg, Ohio

Bishop Jack Ward, Nebraska

Bishop John Chapman, England

Bishop Joan Fairall, Florida

Bishop Rodney Price, Indiana

Bishop Billy Michael Lehman, Colorado

Bishop James Hearn, Tennessee

Bishop Lorraine Curran, Massachusetts

Bishop Joel Lamoure, Canada

Bishop Edward Konkler, Ohio

Bishop Emmanuel Papazoglou, New York

Bishop Craig Conway, Iowa

Bishop John O'Sullivan, New York

Bishop Matthew Tartaglia, Pennsylvania

Bishop Martin Berman, Maryland

Bishop Jean Odige, District of Columbia

Bishop Larry Sweeney, Colorado

Bishop Alan Du Brul, Missouri

Bishop Diane Murdock, Washington

Bishop Carl Coglianese, Nevada

Bishop John Ozanich, Ohio

Bishop Wayne Blackman, Quebec, Canada

Bishop Matthew D. Buck, Georgia

Bishop Gregory Roberson, Georgia

Bishop Nickie Marks, Georgia

Bishop Bertina St John, New York

Bishop Ron Bradbury, Oklahoma

Bishop Gloria White, Oklahoma

Bishop Chas Cottrill, Ohio

Bishop Eric Carpenter, Pennsylvania

Bishop Ian Adams, California

Bishop James Noble, Florida

Bishop Miller Bassler, Texas

Bishop Brian Carey, Arizona

Bishop John P.A. Hammond, England



About The Universal Life Church World Headquarters

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a non-profit, worldwide Religious Organization that is always looking for leaders for future generations. If you are currently a Minister with another denomination, order or Church, or if you have ever thought of a vocation within the Ministry, please feel free to check out the Universal Life Church World Headquarters website. They are always looking for leaders and future leaders of tomorrow. http://www.ulcnetwork.com