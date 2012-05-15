The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the new appointees to their prestigious Board of Bishops.

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today.
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has an extensive hierarchy that includes a Board of Bishops or College of Bishops, much like that of the Roman Catholic Church College of Cardinals. Each Bishop Pastors their own Church or Religious Organization as a Congregational Affiliate of each other and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In addition to being leaders of their own flock, each Bishop is expected to lead by example within their respective community and to enable other Ministers to learn from the example they set.
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce and pay tribute to some of our most recently appointed Board of Bishop members. They are as follows:
LEAD BISHOP - JEROLD NORRIS - KANSAS
Bishop Francis Gada, Massachussets
Bishop Larry Tanner, Georgia
Bishop Clessan Brown, Nevada
Bishop Kevin Lunceford, Nevada
Bishop James Boarman, Florida
Bishop David Nazarewicz, Pennsylvania
Bishop Robin Hackworth, Arizona
Bishop Debbie Chambola, Lousiana
Bishop Andrew Manley, Ohio
Bishop James Spotts, Pennsylvania
Bishop Nino Sanchez, California
Bishop B. Alan Little, Oregon
Bishop Nicholas LaMonica, Arizona
Bishop Gene Walters, Pennsylvania
Bishop Earl Filskov, Illinois
Bishop Jerry Epperson, North Korea
Bishop Candice Strauss, Texas
Bishop Bennett van der Grijp, South Africa
Bishop Cecil Lohr, Pennsylvania
Bishop Bethanie Sherwood, New York
Bishop Norman Morrison, North Carolina
Bishop George Herendeen, Illinois
Bishop L. Lee Kubat, New York
Bishop John Wilson, Florida
Bishop Dawn Jay, Florida
Bishop King Melchizedek, South Carolina
Bishop Terry Curry, New Mexico
Bishop Lionel Marcel Bernatchez, New Brunswick, Canada
Bishop Diana Lechin-Quezada, New York
Bishop Belinda Eckler, Delaware
Bishop Brian Nutt, California
Bishop James LaBelle, Wisconsin
Bishop Katrina Ringgold, Delaware
Bishop Jeremy Wilhelm, Florida
Bishop Burton Rominger, New Mexico
Bishop Eric Rosa, Nevada
Bishop Gregory Peavy, Illinois
Bishop Larry Boots, Arizona
Bishop Paul Barker, United Kingdom,
Bishop Isabel Sinclair, Canada
Bishop James Boehlje Sr., Arizona
Bishop Jeffrey Kelly., California
Bishop Cindybeth Wendel, Canada
Bishop Bruce Micciulla, Texas
Bishop Bertha Montes, Kansas
Bishop Benny Lloyd, Texas
Bishop Joshua Cornett, Ohio
Bishop Matilda Cornett, Ohio
Bishop James Burks, Tennessee
Bishop Cesidio Tallini, New York
Bishop Michael Weissman, Arizona
Bishop Lloyd Roseman, Wisconsin
Bishop Chris Edwards, North Carolina
Bishop Robert Gerber, Delaware
Bishop Robert Steinmeyer, California
Bishop Tabina Bey, New Jersey
Bishop Susan Wallin, Alaska
Bishop Peter Lockett, Arizona
Bishop Le'Roy Broxton, New Jersey
Bishop Mark Hogg, Ohio
Bishop Jack Ward, Nebraska
Bishop John Chapman, England
Bishop Joan Fairall, Florida
Bishop Rodney Price, Indiana
Bishop Billy Michael Lehman, Colorado
Bishop James Hearn, Tennessee
Bishop Lorraine Curran, Massachusetts
Bishop Joel Lamoure, Canada
Bishop Edward Konkler, Ohio
Bishop Emmanuel Papazoglou, New York
Bishop Craig Conway, Iowa
Bishop John O'Sullivan, New York
Bishop Matthew Tartaglia, Pennsylvania
Bishop Martin Berman, Maryland
Bishop Jean Odige, District of Columbia
Bishop Larry Sweeney, Colorado
Bishop Alan Du Brul, Missouri
Bishop Diane Murdock, Washington
Bishop Carl Coglianese, Nevada
Bishop John Ozanich, Ohio
Bishop Wayne Blackman, Quebec, Canada
Bishop Matthew D. Buck, Georgia
Bishop Gregory Roberson, Georgia
Bishop Nickie Marks, Georgia
Bishop Bertina St John, New York
Bishop Ron Bradbury, Oklahoma
Bishop Gloria White, Oklahoma
Bishop Chas Cottrill, Ohio
Bishop Eric Carpenter, Pennsylvania
Bishop Ian Adams, California
Bishop James Noble, Florida
Bishop Miller Bassler, Texas
Bishop Brian Carey, Arizona
Bishop John P.A. Hammond, England
About The Universal Life Church World Headquarters
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a non-profit, worldwide Religious Organization that is always looking for leaders for future generations. If you are currently a Minister with another denomination, order or Church, or if you have ever thought of a vocation within the Ministry, please feel free to check out the Universal Life Church World Headquarters website. They are always looking for leaders and future leaders of tomorrow. http://www.ulcnetwork.com