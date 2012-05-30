The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Wishes to Introduce Sr Karlyn Cauley and the Art Studio

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- At one time, Brother Michael, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters had three older sisters who were with the non-affiliated Sisters of Divine Savior or Salvatorian Order. Two of Brother Michael's three sister's did not make their final vows and left the order. However one of the three, Sister Karlyn remained and here 50 years later she is still very much an active Sister with the Sisters of Divine Savior.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, very much supports the Sisters of Divine Savior and the work they do. Please take a few moments of your time and get to know Sister Karlyn and the amazing work she does within her community, just visit Sr Karlyn's website for more information http://www.skcauley.com



Sister Karlyn Cauley has been a member of the Sisters of the Divine Savior since 1961. This international order, also called the Salvatorian Sisters, is headquartered in Rome and has been in the U.S. since 1895 working mainly in the areas of education and health care.



Sister Karlyn received her art degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has taught in community schools. Years ago a visit to Kentucky began her interest in the Shakers. She finds in her life some ideals lived in Shaker communities: peace and harmony, celibacy and prayer, hospitality and care for others, investing the Shaker saying, "Hands to work and Hearts to God".



Sister Karlyn Cauley, SDS, has brought her unique gift of art to her ministry as a Salvatorian Sister. Following in the "Shaker Tradition" of art, her works have brought people back to an awareness of the need for simplicity in their lives. However, while appearing simple at first glance, the intricacies of the details in the paintings are evident on closer inspection, thus revealing the true talents of an artist like Sister Karlyn.



Because simplicity is a hallmark of religious life, Sister Karlyn's artwork stands out as a real witness to a need for simplicity for all people. The Gospel value of "living simply" is a call, not only for those in religious life, but for everyone. In a world that is so caught up in the hustle-and-bustle of daily life, a walk through Sister Karlyn's Art Studio is a refreshing breath of air. Many have commented that the studio itself is a place where peace can be found. Current exhibits of her art are in demand and she is constantly being sought out to do special works.



In true Salvatorian spirit, Sister Karlyn has developed her unique gifts and talents and uses those to the best of her ability in her ministry as an artist. Her works have brought joy and beauty to homes and her skills give prayerful witness to God who has blessed her with many gifts.