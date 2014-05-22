The Universal Life Church's Mission Is to Show People Worldwide the Essence of Christianity

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Universal Life Church follows the main Christian principles given by Jesus Christ. Its mission is to lead people to Christ where they can find salvation from sins and misery. The aim of the church is to help needy desperate souls find hope for eternal life promised by their Savior.



The Universal Life Church has its roots in traditions left by Christ and the early Christian Church. Being a synonym with Catholic and Christian, the word "Universal" is mentioned as early as in the year 107 AD by St Ignatius of Antioch in his letter, where he described the Church. This suggests that the appellation of the Universal Life Church is used at the dawn of Christianity.



The church believes that people are created by God with a hopeful spirit and a dreaming brain. However, they need to cultivate some virtues like dedication, persistence, strength, and courage to make their dreams come true.



The Church further believes that a vocation cannot be of full value, unless people develop a fruit of that vocation within them. It is a direct result of mutual love that leads people to sincere and selfless service, which strives to make other people happy. No person can produce their vocation with his or her own strengths, as this is a gift from God that blossoms in the heart of people who are faithful to Him and full of fraternal love.



Fraternal love is the essence of Christianity. It is a main principle of the Universe that will lead people to live their lives for other people, the same way the Savior did. By doing so, they will find the real happiness of divine origin.



People, who want to find the real purpose of their life, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com and get acquainted with the basic Christian principles, left by Christ Himself.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church has been created to give a hope to a desperate world by leading it to the only Source of happiness and eternal life, God. Their mission is to show the essence of Christianity in unselfish love and ministry.