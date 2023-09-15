The Unprecedented Growth of Leadership Roles in Private Equity

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- Leathwaite, has recently published a new research piece, 'The Accelerated Growth of Leadership Roles in Private Equity'. This piece sheds light on the rising prominence of Chief Talent Officers (CTOs) within private equity (PE) firms.



Our research has indicated a substantial uptick in the demand for CTOs within the private equity landscape. These are leadership roles that serve as the key figures in shaping and fostering talent within firms, with an emphasis on promoting value and growth. The research elaborates on the pivotal role CTOs play in moulding the future of private equity.



The report identifies a change in the perception of CTOs and similar leadership roles, previously seen as supportive, they are now considered strategic business partners. This paradigm shift, the report argues, is a response to the growing complexity and competitiveness of the private equity sector.



The in-depth study provides insights into why this surge is occurring, what benefits CTOs bring to PE firms, and how the evolution of this role is changing the game for talent management in the private equity sector.



To learn more about the transformation of leadership roles in the private equity landscape, download the full report on Leathwaite's website here https://www.leathwaite.com/insights/the-rise-and-rise-of-the-private-equity-chief-talent-officer/.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



