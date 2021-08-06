The Unseen Front of the QuickBooks Multi-Currency Feature

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- Before enabling the QuickBooks Multi-currency feature, a few considerations should be put in place.



The currency does not need to be assigned to sales and purchase transactions because they are already assigned the currency of the customer or vendor that was entered on the form. Exchange rates are an integral part of each transaction, when reports are run, they will reflect the home currency irrespective of the currency used in the transactions and during multi-currency transactions, the amounts on sales and purchase transactions would be made in in the customer's or vendor's home currency.



Some issues with enabling the multi-currency feature in QuickBooks include the fact that once the feature is turned on, it cannot be turned off, the Bill and Income tracker and Income tracker cannot be used, multiple customers in invoices for Time and Expense windows cannot be selected, online payment of invoices in multiple currencies cannot be made and data file information cannot be exchanged with QuickBooks desktop for Mac system.



Enabling the feature also only allows for the download of current exchange rates and if they haven't been done in some time, historical exchange rates would have to be entered manually. Although static foreign prices can be set using the per item price levels, the same cannot be done to create static foreign unit costs.



Some features are not available when turning on multicurrency and automatic memorized transactions cannot be set up in foreign currency.



E-Tech -a leading data repair and conversion service- is a top-rated and trusted source for data conversions in North America. Having performed thousands of successful data repairs over the course of more than two decades, this service will remove the multi-currency settings from a data file and convert the file to a single currency.



To learn more about this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/



