The Updated 2012-2013 Tax Season 1099 INT Printing Software Is Available at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Designed with simplicity in mind, the new graphic interface and Windows menus of ez1099 software from halfpricesoft.com are intuitive and straightforward for users who may have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Ez1099 software supports 1099-INT and other 1099s tax form including (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S and 1099SA. Ez1099 also supports W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 forms required by the IRS.



"There are no frustrating learning curves," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe software should be simple, reliable and affordable - so that users can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the tax reporting software."



The new Form 1099-INT printing and e-filing software, ez1099, is shipping for 2012-2013 tax season from Halfpricesoft.com. Form 1099-INT is used to report interest income paid to individuals. ez1099 software helps users comply with IRS 1099 filing regulations. Customers who need to provide a 1099-INT form to the recipient will benefit from the updates in this new edition.



- The new ez1099 2012 can save users’ time and money by printing recipient copies on white paper.

- It can support multiple accounts at no extra charge.

- It increases tax reporting time with PDF and e-file features.

- The new edition 1099-int software is compatible with Windows 8. It can run on Windows 7, Vista, XP, NT, 2003, 2000 and me also.



The features inside the latest version ez1099 software include:



(1) ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

(2) ez1099 blank paper prints recipient copies.

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve – ez1099 2011 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Quick data importing feature

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate

(7) Go green with PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features



Priced from $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available. New customers can make sure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



New users can confirm ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no cost. The trial version will print watermarks on forms. Customers can purchase license key online and get it instantly to remove the watermarks. All data users entered will remain there.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH deposit software generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.