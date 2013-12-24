The updated Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals 3rd Edition by Harris Andrea is now live

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Harris Andrea is a Cisco Certified Professional holding 3 Cisco certifications (CCNA, CCNP, CCSP) and bringing with him more than 15 years of experience in Cisco networking technologies. He is the author of various Cisco configuration guides and his latest book has been published recently. This is the updated "Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals 3rd Edition" which is currently the most updated and comprehensive Cisco ASA firewall tutorial in the market since it covers the latest ASA software version 9.x and the newest 5500-X series of devices.



The new "Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals 3rd Edition" contains additional and advanced topics on top of the previous 2nd Edition, and also comes with a bonus document having 11 complete configuration examples for Cisco ASA firewalls. All content in the book has been refreshed and updated to cover the latest Cisco ASA version 9.x (and previous versions 8.x as well).



"I published the First Edition of Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals in 2008 and the Second Edition in 2010. Since Cisco has been continuously adding new features and developments to its Cisco ASA product line for enhanced functionality, a configuration guide book for ASA firewalls has to evolve as well" said Harris Andrea. "Therefore, I have decided to publish a new 3rd Edition of my ebook in order to cover the latest ASA version 9.x and also the newest 5500-X series of devices", said Harris.



This ebook (PDF Format) is based on practical concepts, step-by-step configuration tutorials, contains more than 50 colorful network diagrams to explain the scenarios, Complete Configuration Examples, real-world cases etc. Some of the new topics added in the 3rd Edition include Threat Detection, Identity Firewall configuration, SSL VPNs using Anyconnect with certificate based authentication, IKEv2 IPSEC VPNs, Quality of Service configuration etc.



"I firmly believe that this new Cisco ASA ebook will be a valuable resource for both beginners and advanced professionals for years to come" says Harris.



Anyone purchasing this ebook will get free updates for life. You can find "Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals 3rd Edition" from Harris Andrea official website at:



http://www.networkstraining.com