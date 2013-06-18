The Up's and Down's of Green Coffee Extract Explored

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Green coffee extract, is a little different then your normal coffee beans. Green coffee beans are not roasted first, like the original coffee beans usually are, which keeps the Chlorogenic acid in the beans. This Chlorogenic acid, has been believed to help with weight loss, heart disease, and diabetes, which is why more people are referring the switch to Green coffee extract, compared to the original coffee beans.



Now, with these Green coffee extracts, there are the up's , and down's of course, as with any type of food, or beverage. The benefits of the green coffee extract, like mention above, can help the body with various things. The Chlorogenic acid, can affect your blood vessels, so your blood pressure is reduced, or even help the body, by affecting how it deals with your metabolism, and sugar in the body, for weight loss. In, 2012, Dr. Oz, had mentioned how Green coffee extract can help with weight loss, and has been a big hit off the shelves since.



There are various products sold in bean, pill, or liquid form, and mainly are purchased online, or in your local vitamin shop stores. Of course, then there is the down side to watch out for, with these green coffee extracts, such as possible side effects. This product, like any other coffee bean, does contains a large amount of caffeine. Caffeine may have been proven effective in some studies to help with headaches, but they can also cause them as well with TOO much caffeine. Caffeine can cause anxiety, heart palpitations, insomnia, nervousness, restlessness, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, headaches, agitation, increased heart rate, ringing in the ears, as well as irregular heat rates.



Scientist have not tested green coffee extracts on pregnant woman, and do not recommend use, until such is tested and proven. There are also beliefs, the green coffee extract can cause internal bleeding or upset bleeding disorders. IBS, Diarrhea, Glaucoma, and the thinning of your bones, may also be side effects due to too much green coffee extract.



The thinning of the bones happens, because these extracts will cause an excessive amount of calcium to pass through your urine more quickly, which can be devastating to a person with osteoporosis, or a vitamin D deficiency, Diabetes, and High blood pressure, can be helped through green coffee extract, but without proper monitoring, can cause these disorders to be affected in a negative way, from the caffeine intake.



So, all in all, green coffee extract, is only different then other coffee beans, because of the beans not being roasted like usual, containing more of the Chlorogenic acids. One way or another, there is still a high amount of caffeine in any type of coffee bean, and should be used with caution.



Depending on your personal physical conditions, green coffee extracts may not be healthy for you, and should always be research, or discussed with a doctor before using them. They may be beneficial to some people out there, but are defiantly something to be monitored. Green coffee extracts may be good for helping the body function with certain things, but it does not mean they are any more healthy, then regular ol' coffee beans.



