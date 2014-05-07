The Urban Plight Show Announces "One Stream of Conscious"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- In today’s social media age there are many components. The Highway of information is endless. In light of the times there are certain elements that don’t change; one of which being the general principles of business management. One element that Freelance Journalist/Recording Artist knows is dedication. The Urban Plight show (Podcast) is one extension to the His Company, the Urban Cry LLC that has seen the fruits of dedication, and yet still labors in the fields of progress.



“Yeah, the Urban plight show is an experience, but a narrative of the experience of any region of Urban America” He says. “It’s a man telling a story striving for better, but a story that the masses in this experience can relate to, good bad and ugly, this is us.” With grassroots elements, the show maintains a stream-of-consciousness delivery, addressing social issues, Urban America and broad, with the engine of music theory. Founded in 2009, it maintains a progressive format to be subsequent; and relative with times we live in. The Urban Plight Show airs 11pm on BlogTalkRadio Est. In The power of social commentary it is an experience in Urban Contemporary, and the world of Podcasting.



About Urban Cry LLC

The podcast extention of the Urban Cry LLC. Another foundation of the music of International freelance journalist/Essayist/Activist/ Recording artist Zion antoni, Psrc, and affiliates. The soundscape, independent/ industry of the advocacy of solidarity in urban America, and abroad. By illustration of social awareness, understanding, cultural value, and fundamentals. Welcome to the real. Welcome to the voice of the struggle. Welcome to the Urban plight. - Zion The Urban Cry LLC 2012 Executive Producer: Zion