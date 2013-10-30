Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The US 2013 Wealth Book market report to its offering

There are 5.8 million HNWIs in the UAE and 44,934 in the US in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in the UAE highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Scope

Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the US.

Size of the US wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth.



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

There were approximately 5.8 million HNWIs in the US in 2012. These HNWIs held US$21.7 trillion in wealth, which equated to around 35% of total individual wealth held in the country.

During the review period, the number of HNWIs who acquired their wealth through the financial services industry increased by 63%. Equities and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period, driven by strong recovery in the US economy.

There were 44,934 UHNWIs in the US in 2012, with an average wealth of US$138 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 443 billionaires, 13,080 centimillionaires and 31,411 affluent millionaires in 2012.

At the end of 2012, US HNWIs held 23.6% (US$5.1 trillion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is within the range of the worldwide norm of 2030%.



Companies Mentioned



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

JP Morgan Private Bank

Citigroup Private Bank

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management

Northern Trust Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Bank

US Bancorp Wealth Management

PNC Wealth Management



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145153/the-us-2013-wealth-book.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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