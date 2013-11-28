The US 2013 Wealth Book - New Market Study Published

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "The US 2013 Wealth Book"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- There are 5.8 million HNWIs in the UAE and 44,934 in the US in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in the UAE highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 5.8 million HNWIs in the US in 2012. These HNWIs held US$21.7 trillion in wealth, which equated to around 35% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- During the review period, the number of HNWIs who acquired their wealth through the financial services industry increased by 63%. - Equities and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period, driven by strong recovery in the US economy.
- There were 44,934 UHNWIs in the US in 2012, with an average wealth of US$138 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 443 billionaires, 13,080 centimillionaires and 31,411 affluent millionaires in 2012.
- At the end of 2012, US HNWIs held 23.6% (US$5.1 trillion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is within the range of the worldwide norm of 20–30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the US.
- Size of the US wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan Private Bank, Citigroup Private Bank, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, Northern Trust Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Private Bank, US Bancorp Wealth Management, PNC Wealth Management,
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