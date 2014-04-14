The US and South Korea Nuclear Power Market, 2025: Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Power Plants and Regulations

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the US and South Korea (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in the US and South Koreas nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country and company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built US and South Koreaing data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house and South Korea analysis by team of industry experts.



Nuclear Power in the US - Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/nuclear-power-in-the-us-market-outlook-to-2025-update-2014-capacity-generation-deployment-trends-investments-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles-report.html



Nuclear Power in the South Korea - Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/nuclear-power-in-south-korea-market-outlook-to-2025-update-2014-capacity-generation-deployment-trends-investments-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles-report.html



Scope:-



The report analyses global nuclear power market, US and South Korea power market and US and South Korea nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes:



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2014-2025.

Detailed overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2013, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2013, cost analysis by reactor type, average capital expenditure and investment trends, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and nuclear decommissioning trends (2013-2025).

Power market scenario in US and South Korea provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

Detailed overview of US and South Korean nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, installed capacity share by contractor/owner and information on major active and upcoming projects.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Browse More Reports related to Nuclear Energy: http://www.researchmoz.us/nuclear-energy-market-reports-83.html



Reasons to buy:-



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in South Korea nuclear power market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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