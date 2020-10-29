Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The U.S. Frozen Food Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)



The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of The U.S. Frozen Food Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.



Conagra Brands, Inc. (EVOL)



Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



Nestle (Sweet Earth)



Tyson Foods, Inc.



The report entitled The U.S. Frozen Food Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. frozen food market with detailed analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, volume, and market share by segments. A comprehensive segment analysis of the U.S. frozen food market with their actual and forecasted values has also been provided in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. frozen food market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the U.S. frozen food market is highly fragmented but a significant share of market is dominated by few major players such as Conagra Brands, Inc. (EVOL), Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nestle (Sweet Earth), and Tyson Foods, Inc. whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.



To analyze global The U.S. Frozen Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the The U.S. Frozen Food development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026.



Frozen food is one of the latest developments in the overall food industry globally. Convenient packaging and longer shelf life are the major characteristics of frozen food which made it popular among other forms of food. Frozen food items are not only convenient to consume, but also are more nutritious as compared to ready-to-eat food items. Frozen foods contain crystalline ice within freeze-concentrated solids.



The U.S. frozen food market is majorly categorized into meals, meats, desserts, produce, snacks, and baked goods. An extensive range of frozen foods are available within each category. Frozen meals, meats, and desserts are the best-selling frozen foods in the U.S. market.



The U.S. frozen food market almost remained stagnant over the past five years, but projections are made that the market would gain momentum over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income were the major factors that bolster the growth of frozen food market in the U.S. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising consumption of healthy frozen snacks, convenient packaging formats, rising use of plant-based proteins, growing demand for organic and natural products etc. However, the market is currently facing some challenges which include increasing awareness about fresh foods, lack of innovation, and aisles confusion.



