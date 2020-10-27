The US Hip Reconstruction Market Research and Clinical Analysis 2020

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2023



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc and others.



Executive Summary:



Orthopedic surgeries are mainly performed to preserve or restore the musculoskeletal disorders. Some of the commonly performed orthopedic surgeries include: foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, hip reconstruction, knee replacement, pediatric orthopedics, spine disorders, sports medicine and trauma surgery.



Hip reconstruction is one of the most commonly performed orthopedic surgery. Hip reconstruction, also referred to as hip replacement or hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure, which involves the total or the partial replacement of the hip. In the hip reconstruction surgery, the damaged bone of the hip joint is removed or replaced with a prosthesis which may be composed of various materials including ceramic, plastic, metals, etc.



There are several conditions that lead people to undergo hip reconstruction surgery, like, fractured neck of the femur, especially in older people, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, metastatic tumors of the hip joint, severe fractures and dislocations, etc. The hip reconstruction surgery gives relief from the pain and discomfort, yet, involves various complications like, infection, change in leg length, loosening, hip stiffness, etc.



The hip reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of type. There are four major types of hip reconstruction procedures: Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Hip Reconstruction. Primary Total Hip Reconstruction is further segmented into three types: Cemented Hip Reconstruction, Cementless Hip Reconstruction and Hybrid Hip Reconstruction.



The US hip reconstruction market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The hip reconstruction market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing prevalence of arthritis, increasing obesity, growth in chronic diseases, escalating healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, regulatory risk, etc.



