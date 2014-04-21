The US Hybrid Vehicles Market Outlook to 2018 : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The report titled “The US Hybrid Vehicles Market Outlook to 2018 - Government Strategy and Cost Effective Hybrids to Escalate Demand” presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including market size by volume sales and market segmentation by plug-in and full/mild hybrids; by states and metropolitan areas. The report also entails a detailed description on the recent trends and developments in the market and the competitive scenario of major players in the industry along with the market share of major companies in the overall hybrid market and market share of all the hybrid vehicle models in each category.



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The hybrid vehicles market in the US has been driven by volatile oil prices, rising gas prices shrinking of the fuel reserves, upcoming cost-effective hybrids and emission standards. The market has registered a CAGR of 7.6% during 2007-2013 by rising from hybrid vehicle sales in 2007 to hybrid vehicle sales in 2013. Full/mild hybrids commanded the largest share of % share of the total hybrid vehicle sales in the country in 2013 and witnessed full/mild hybrid vehicle sales in 2013. However, astounding CAGR of % over the years 2010-2013 clearly indicates the gigantic emerging market of the PHEVs as well in the US.



California was the leading state selling over hybrids accounting to a mighty contribution % to the US hybrid vehicles market. This was followed by other top four states which were New York, Florida, Texas and New Jersey which withheld the contributions of %, %, % and % respectively for the year 2009. Los Angeles was the leading metropolitan area market with contribution of %, % and % for the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 respectively.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of the US hybrid vehicles market in terms of volume sales in the last 6 years (2007 - 2013)

The US hybrid vehicles market segmentation by plug-in and full/mild hybrid vehicle (2007-2013)

The US hybrid vehicles market segmentation by states and metropolitan areas hybrid vehicle sales (2007-2009)

Trends and developments and consumer awareness and behavior in the hybrid vehicles market in the US

Hybrid vehicles battery development process overview

Pricing of hybrid vehicles in the US

Market share of major players by volume and by models in the US hybrid vehicles market (2007-2013)



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