The US Is Projected to Lead the North America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market During the Forecast Period

The report "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System (Conventional, Hybrid), Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The zero liquid discharge market is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2018 to USD 8.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2023. Major drivers in the market include the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. In addition, rising concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into water bodies is expected to drive the zero liquid discharge systems market.



Browse 61 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System (Conventional, Hybrid), Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023"



The conventional ZLD system segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.



Based on system, the conventional ZLD system segment is estimated to lead the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period from 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to strict environmental regulations that have forced small-to-large companies to install zero liquid discharge systems. The conventional ZLD system has a standard process for the treatment of effluents and sludge and is widely adopted due to its economical nature. Conventional ZLD systems are widely used across end-use industries for low to medium flowrate effluent plants.



The pretreatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period.



Based on process, the pretreatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising need to treat effluents to eliminate contaminants present in the wastewater prior to its further processing through zero liquid discharge systems. This involves chemical and/or biological treatment of effluents for further processing. The biological treatment method is majorly opted for by end-use industries, such as food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals to treat effluents, whereas the chemical treatment method is majorly adopted in industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and textiles, among others.



North America is expected to lead the zero liquid discharge market during the forecast period.



By region, the zero liquid discharge market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America region was the largest market for zero liquid discharge systems in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead in the coming years. This region is witnessing a high demand for zero liquid discharge systems from various end-use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors & electronics. Employment of stringent environmental regulations by countries such as the US and Canada among others, especially in the energy & power end-use industry, have led to an increase in the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region.



Key players in the zero liquid discharge systems market are Aquatech International LLC (US), SUEZ water technologies & solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), US Water Services (US), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (US), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), IDE Technologies (Israel), Degremont Technologies Ltd. (Switzerland), Oasys Water, Inc. (US), and Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), among others.