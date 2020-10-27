Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, The US Library Expenditure Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Library Expenditure investments from 2020 to 2024.



Top Key Players in The US Library Expenditure Market: Clarivate Analytics Plc, RELX Group (Elsevier), Alphabet Inc. (Google), Cambridge Information Group (ProQuest LLC, and Other.



Executive Summary:



Library expenditure means spending of money by the libraries on books, printed materials, periodicals, digital materials, furniture, documentation, etc. Library expenditure is generally undertaken for the development, maintenance, and day-to-day functioning of the libraries. An adequate amount of funds is an essential requirement to incur the library expenditure. The available funds are then allocated by spending money on various products and services in libraries.



There are several factors that affect the library expenditure, which include size of the library, location, types of library services, rising costs, and period covered. And, the main sources of library funding are: tax, tuition, fund raising, fines, and fees.



Library expenditure can be segmented on the basis of component, which includes Materials and Other Expenses. Materials include expenditure on library resources, such as journals, research databases, etc. Library materials expenditure is further segmented into three categories: Ongoing Subscriptions, One-Time Materials, and Other Materials.



The US library expenditure market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The library expenditure market is expected to increase due to increasing number of academic libraries, rising higher education enrollment, growing higher education research & development (R&D) expenditures, soaring urban population, increasing spending on automation in library, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as budget constraint, availability of open source software, etc.



