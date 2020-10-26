Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The US Online Grocery Market Research Report 2020-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Key Market Players:



Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation and Other



Executive Summary



Grocery generally refers to food and beverages items as well as consumables. In the tech-savvy world, there is hardly any field or area is left where technological advancements have not taken place. And grocery shopping is also not far behind in this race. In older days, people generally do grocery shopping from their nearby convenience or supermarket stores. But, with the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones, online grocery shopping has gained popularity over the past few years.



Grocery stores can be broadly categorized into three formats: small format, large format, and electronic/online. Online grocery shopping is a recent trend that has developed as a form of e-commerce. Such type of stores can be either in the form of brick-and-mortar supermarket or general grocery stores that allow the customers to shop online from the comfort of their own homes or work places. These online stores made grocery shopping easier and convenient for the customers with the help of internet.



Currently, in grocery shopping, online channels accounted for a small proportion of the total grocery market in the US, but anticipations are made that the market would gain momentum over the next five years i.e. 2020 to 2024. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps etc. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as escalating storage and delivery cost, lack of personal verifiability of groceries, price fluctuation of grocery items etc.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global The US Online Grocery market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global The US Online Grocery market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global The US Online Grocery market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global The US Online Grocery market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches The US Online Grocery used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Finally, the The US Online Grocery Market report is a believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



