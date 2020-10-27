Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The report entitled The US Onychomycosis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the US onychomycosis market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, volume and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the larger nail care market in order to showcase the position of onychomycosis with respect to the nail care industry.



Buy Now This Report!!



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/04282009477?mode=su?Mode=21



Under competitive landscape, different players in the onychomycosis industry have been compared on the basis of parameters such as revenue and market capitalization.



Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson are some of the key players operating in the US onychomycosis market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009477/the-us-onychomycosis-market-size-trends-forecasts-2019-2023-edition/inquiry?Mode=21



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Onychomycosis Market Report are:



Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG



Executive Summary:



Onychomycosis is a condition of fungal nail infection. Onychomycosis begins in the nail bed and progresses to the nail plate, causing the nail to become discolored, deformed, and even separated from the nail bed. Onychomycosis has a significant chance of reoccurrence. Of all the nail abnormalities in the world, around 50% are the case of onychomycosis. In most of the cases it occurs in the toenails. Onychomycosis is not a life threatening disease but, may persist or worsen if not treated.



Symptoms of onychomycosis are changes in appearance of the nail, interference with standing, walking, and exercising, pain, discomfort, etc. The causative pathogens of onychomycosis include dermatophytes (most common), Candida, and nondermatophytic molds.



There are five types of Onychomycosis: Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White superficial onychomycosis, Proximal subungual onychomycosis, Endonyx onychomycosis and Candidal onychomycosis. Two types of treatments are available of onychomycosis: Oral Treatment and Topical Treatment. Oral treatment includes: Terbinafine, Itraconazole, etc. and topical treatment includes Kerydin, Jublia, etc. Nonpharmacologic approaches are also there, which includes the following: Laser treatment, Photodynamic therapy, etc.



Related Reports!!!



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354766/onychomycosis-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09232308617/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-pipeline-insight-2020?source=label&Mode=21



Table of Contents:



-Onychomycosis Market Overview



-Economic Impact on Industry



-Market Competition by Manufacturers



-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region



-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions



-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



-Market Analysis by Application



-Manufacturing Cost Analysis



-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



-Market Effect Factors Analysis



-Onychomycosis Market Forecast



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009477/the-us-onychomycosis-market-size-trends-forecasts-2019-2023-edition?Mode=21



In conclusion, Onychomycosis market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all Onychomycosis Industry business competitors.Our expert research analyst's team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com