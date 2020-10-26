Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The US Rent-to-Own Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Rent-A-Center Inc., Aarons Inc., goeasy Ltd. and Other



Executive Summary



Rent-to own refers to an agreement in which the buyer has the option to become the owner of the property/goods, after a certain period of fixed time and payment. Previously, rent-to-own agreements explicitly dealt in the purchasing of homes/property only, but nowadays rent-to-own industry comprises of dealers that rent furniture, appliances, home electronics, and jewelry as well to the consumers.



The rent to own agreement has prospective financial advantages and offer benefits to both owner and renter. In such agreements, the buyers have immediate access to household goods for a relatively low week or monthly payment, typically without any down payment or credit check. As the buyer has to make a small payment weekly/monthly, so it does not create much financial burden on him/her.



A rent-to-own agreement is made up of two agreements: a standard lease agreement and an option to purchase. A consumer who respects the terms of the contract and pays all rents before acquiring the good leased, generally pays, in total, twice even three times the actual value of the good.



The US rent-to-own market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is projected to progress further during the forecasted period (2019-2023). Growth in the market is supported by growth drivers such as increasing US GDP per-capita, rising international migration in the region, growing smartphone usage among the US population etc. Yet the growth of the market is restrained by some challenges such as consumer protection issue, breach of customer privacy, etc.



