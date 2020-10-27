Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, The US Rental Equipment Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for the US Rental Equipment investments from 2020 to 2023.



Top Key Players in The US Rental Equipment Market: United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group (Sunbelt), Herc Holdings Inc. and The Home Depot, Inc, and Other.



Executive Summary:



The rental equipment includes different machineries and tools of various types and sizes, which is provided by the rental companies on lease or on rent. The equipment is used by the customers for a limited span of time. The customers need to pay rental charges to the rental companies, along with some extra charging elements, such as travel cost, installation or services cost, etc.



Rental equipment can help many industries to fulfill the seasonal demand of equipment. The main benefits of the rental equipment include the catering to short-term equipment need, forgoing the upfront investment, decreasing long-run expense, saving tax, solving equipment storage issues, shielding from market fluctuation and eliminating the responsibility of testing, maintenance and service.



The rental equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type (Party and Event equipment, General Tools & Construction and Industrial Equipment) and industry (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Mining Industry & Power Industry). The construction and Industrial rental equipment market can be further segmented on the basis of type (Earthmoving Machinery, Material Handing Machinery and Concrete Road Construction).



The US rental equipment market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The rental equipment market is expected to increase due to growing construction spending, escalating oil and natural gas production, rising employment, soaring investment in rental equipment, increasing labor cost, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as complex business and use of rental equipment by unqualified operators, etc.



