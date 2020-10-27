Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for the US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) investments from 2020 to 2023.



Top Key Players in The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Wyndham Destinations (Formerly Wyndham Worldwide Corporation), Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International), Hilton Grand Vacation Company, and Other.



The US vacation Ownership (timeshare) market witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the years spanning 2014-2018 and estimations are made that the market would rise through the forecast period 2019-2023.



The vacation ownership market is the major segment of the travel and tourism market, which can be segmented on the basis of the type of the timeshare properties into timeshare resorts and other timeshare units, which includes, privately-owned vacation homes, villas, cottages, apartments, condominiums and etc. Although, other timeshare units account the largest market share, timeshare resorts are gaining the momentum.



The major growth drivers for the US vacation ownership market are, increasing prominence of point based vacation ownerships, timeshare sales metrics, property purchasing preferences, perception, travel and tourism industry and high net worth individual population and wealth. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as, threat from third party internet travel intermediaries, seasonality, dream vacation barriers, highly competitive environment and technical issues.



Some of the recent trends in the market include the scope of virtual and augmented reality in the timeshare industry, the rise in the vacation ownership households, inventory levels and next generation of timeshare prospects.



