The US Wind Industry - Production Tax Credit Extension Fuels It Again - New Market Report

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Production Tax Credit (PTC) is one of the most important renewable support policies in the US and it has transformed the country into one of the leading wind power countries. However, one of the issues associated with PTC in the US is that it has a short term approach. Since its inception in 1992, PTC has expired five times, including the expiration on December 31, 2012. Every expiry of PTC has been followed by a sharp decline in the annual capacity additions growth rate in the US. The Congress extended the PTC for wind temporarily up to December 31, 2013 as a part of the fiscal cliff bill. The industry is still skeptical about the impact of the extension of PTC on the wind industry.
Scope
- The report analyses the impacts of Production Tax Credit (PTC) extension on wind industry in the US.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report makes reader understand the impacts of Production Tax Credit (PTC).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Expiration of Production Tax Credit will Impact the Wind Industry in the US
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Wind Power in the United States (US), Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profile
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Top 10 Emerging Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Markets - Market Analysis, Investment Scenario and Production Forecasts to 2020
- Crude Oil Production: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Iberdrola, S.A. (IBE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Coal Mining Market in Asia Pacific to 2020 - New Coal-Fired Power Plants to Enhance Regional Coal Production over the Forecast Period