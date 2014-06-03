The Use of White Mulberry Leaf Extract Has Shown Multiple Health Benefits Including Maintaining Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine have generally played the role of the underdogs in relation to Modern Medicine, until recently. After many years of using drugs and treatments loaded with synthetic chemicals, most of which had terrifying side effects, people have now began to seek more natural and safer alternatives. In their search for natural substitutes people have gone back and tapped in to the knowledge provided by Ancient Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine.



White Mulberry Leaf Extract has been used in Ayurvedic Hindu medicine and traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to treat a wide range of health problems. Mulberry white is a plant native to China and it is popularly known as the food of choice of silk worms. Both the leaves and the fruit of the plant are edible and used for different purposes including medicinal uses, cooking and eating raw. White Mulberry leaf extract is derived from dried leaves of the Mulberry plant.



White Mulberry leaf extract pure has proven to be beneficial in the treatment of many health problems and diseases; some of which include high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, the common cold and its symptoms, muscle and joint pain such as from arthritis, constipation, dizziness, ringing in the ears, hair loss, and premature graying. Supplements containing White Mulberry leaf extract pure such as BioGanix White Mulberry Leaf Extract Premium 1000 are now available making the extract easy to find and easy to use. The White Mulberry leaf extract supplements have also appeared on the popular health show by a celebrity doctor.



BioGanix White Mulberry Leaf Extract Premium 1000 contains many antioxidants, vitamins and even compounds that inhibit sugar digestion, to lower calorie intake and promotes weight loss. Generally Mulberry Leaf Extract is available in the form of Tea, Syrup or Powder, but BioGanix Mulberry Leaves are in convenient Vegetable Capsules. BioGanix White Mulberry Leaf Extract Premium 1000 lists the potential health benefits as:



“Possible White Mulberry Leaf Benefits: Maintains Blood Sugar Levels & may increase energy, Lowers High Blood Pressure & Cholesterol, Supports WEIGHT LOSS & and reduces food cravings, Promotes Cardiovascular Health & reduces Cancer Causing Free Radicals FIBER = healthy digestion”



The supplement contains no fillers, binders or stimulants. Each pill contains pure white mulberry leaf extract; the supplement has been made under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness.



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe pure White mulberry leaf extract supplements. Bioganix Pure White mulberry leaf extract Premium 1000 is currently on offer for an exclusive reduced price for a limited time only. People must hurry and avail the offer on: http://www.amazon.com/BioGanix-Stabilizing-Supplement-Antioxidant-Cholesterol/dp/B00JVMG0XY/



To learn more about BioGanix visit their website: http://bioganix.com



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