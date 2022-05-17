The UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Projected to Reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- UV disinfection equipment is a category of equipment that destroys or inactivates microorganisms by exposing them to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand among the factors driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.



UV disinfection equipment is a category of equipment that destroys or inactivates microorganisms by exposing them to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The three main types of UV disinfection are germicidal, virucidal, and bactericidal irradiation. Germicidal irradiation uses UV radiation to destroy viruses. Virucidal irradiation uses UV radiation to kill bacteria. Bactericidal irradiation uses UV radiation to kill both viruses and bacteria.



The UV disinfection equipment market is growing rapidly because it is a reliable way to prevent the spread of diseases. Many public health organizations use UV disinfection to clean surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses, bacteria, or other microorganisms. Hospitals use UV disinfection to clean patient rooms and hallways. Restaurants use UV irradiation to clean tables and countertops.



UV disinfection equipment can be used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, restaurants, schools, offices, factories, and homes. It is especially effective at preventing the spread of diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV



How Much Does a Good UV Disinfection Cost to Purchase?



The market is driven by the rising incidence of infections, increased awareness of the importance of hygiene, and increasing demand for safe food products. A good UV disinfection system costs between $10,000 and $15,000 to purchase. However, the cost of ownership over the lifetime of the system is lower than the initial investment. Over time, maintenance costs are also lower as the machine does not require frequent servicing.



The key players in the UV disinfection equipment market



- Xylem Inc. (US)

- Trojan Technologies (Canada)

- Halma Group (UK)

- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US)

- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US)

- Advanced UV, Inc. (US)

- American Ultraviolet (US)

- Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Hoenle AG (Germany)



Why There Are So Many Options When Buying an UV Disinfection System?



There are a lot of UV disinfection equipment options available on the market today, and there are a variety of reasons for this. First of all, there are a lot of different types of UV disinfection systems to choose from. You can find systems that use ultraviolet (UV) light, ozone or radiation. You can also choose systems that use various chemicals to kill bacteria and viruses.



Another reason there are so many options is because UV disinfection systems are used in a lot of different applications. For example, they're used in hospitals to sterilize medical instruments and in food production facilities to clean surfaces and kill bacteria.



The UV disinfection equipment market is projected to reach USD million by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing awareness about the importance of hygiene and safety in various industrial applications, such as food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, cosmetics and personal care products, textile and garment industries, printing and publishing, animal husbandry, among others.