The Vacation: Death, Family & Race Relations Collide in Award-Winning Novel by Gaspar DeMarco.

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Most critics make it clear that the world’s best books don’t always have a happy ending. In the case of Gaspar DeMarco and ‘The Vacation’, happily-ever-after is the last line readers will find within.



However, what they will uncover is a hugely-entertaining series of twists and turns that guarantees they’ll only need the edge of their seats.



Synopsis:



The Vacation is a fictional story that is filled with drama about a young family that goes on vacation for the first time.



The Father [Collins] works, and his wife [Lanette] is a stay-at-home Mom, who watches over their grammar school age daughter [Cassey], and son[ Sam].



While on the road to their destination, tragedy strikes the Family, and their whole world is turned upside down.



As the author explains, his narrative examines many issues that are pertinent to society.



“While this is originally a story of drama, many of its facets closely relate to customs and cultures in the real world. For example, the shooting of a white man by a black police officer bucks the trend of most high-profile police killings. The resulting investigation focuses in on a number of issues that society is also questioning in the present day,” says DeMarco.



Continuing, “The book also examines the family’s direct turmoil and will resonate with the lives of many readers. Everyone experiences tragedy, but few as deep as the family I created. I hope to stir strong emotion in an audience from all backgrounds.”



DeMarco has seen an abundance of success since the book’s launch, including interest from movie producers.



“I’ve had great feedback from screenwriters, as well as positive interest from a very well-known actress. My lips are tightly sealed at this point, but I know that this novel is going to make it big!” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Vacation’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now: http://amzn.to/1ep7Clg.



About Gaspar DeMarco

Gaspar DeMarco was Born and Raised in Newark, New Jersey to deaf parents. He attended both Catholic and Public schools while growing up there. He was in the Boy Scouts, and received numerous merit badges, and also the Daughters of the American Revolution Award. He has attended Lincoln Tech. DeVry Tech. and has Degrees in Automotive, and Electronics Technician. He is co-owner of a Plumbing, Heating, and Fire Supresion Company. This is also his first book as a writer.