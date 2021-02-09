The Vaudevillian: A New Feature Length Musical Dramedy Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Will LeBlanc is a Texas based inspiring American writer and director, and the man behind CASABLANCA Productions since 1997. He has proudly announced the launch of his new live theatre production called The Vaudevillian, which is a feature length and female-character driven musical dramedy from a live theater stage. To introduce this project to the world, Will has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are raising development funds for legal, script and song rights, pre-production marketing and investor pitch deck for the female character driven, feature length musical dramedy called The Vaudevillian." Said Will LeBlanc of CASABLANCA Productions, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The plot of this production is set at a community theater in Houston, Texas right after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. This female-character driven musical dramedy has some really strong characters, a feel-good story and an unexpected surprise ending



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/thevaudevillian/the-vaudevillian and backers from around the world can support Will in the fundraising by making generous pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,000 and Will is offering great rewards for the backers. Details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Vaudevillian

The Vaudevillian is a new musical dramedy project by Will LeBlanc and his CASABLANCA Productions. The company has been in business since 1997 and since then, it has helped raise millions of dollars for UNICEF, The American Cancer Society, The Periwinkle Foundation, Texas Children's Cancer Center, Schools, and numerous non-profits. Will has dedicated this particular all female-character driven project to his two granddaughters and he is welcoming generous community support.



Contact:

Contact Person: Will LeBlanc

Company: Casablanca Productions

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Phone: 281-893-3838

Email: will@casablanca-productions.com

Website: www.casablanca-productions.com