The Vault Pro Scooters Expands Range of Products and Services

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- According to a recent article in Entrepreneur Media, more than 3 million human-powered scooters are sold in the U.S. each year. With this trend in mind, The Vault Pro Scooters has expanded their product line to include all major scooter brands. They are also offering complete maintenance and repair services.



Company spokesperson Micheal Lindstrom explained, "We provide the largest selection of pro scooter brands available under one roof in the U.S. We even import special brands, like Apex. The Vault has all the parts and completes that customers are looking for, always in stock and ready to ship out or be picked up. They can shop here for popular brands that include TSI, Phoenix, TiLT, Magray, Lucky, ENVY, Grit, Crisp, AO, Apex, Fasen, Addict, Sacrifice, Proto, Phase Two, District Scooters, and many others." He went on to add, "Everyone who works at The Vault is living the scootering lifestyle. We are 100% staffed by people who love this sport. Everyone here spends a whole lot of their free time scootering. We even have a pro on staff. If customers have questions or need help with anything related to scootering, our team members know what, and have the right answers. Clients can get the help they need in person, at our pro scooter shop, or on the phone at any time during business hours."



In addition to providing the ultimate pro scooter shop - Vault Pro Scooters.com, the company's website, offers users the chance to order everything from complete scooters to gear and accessories. The site also includes an informative and entertaining "Tips and Tricks" section with video instructions. There scooter enthusiasts can learn how to master tricks that include the Disaster, Double Tail Whip, Feeble, and more.



"The experts at The Vault can quickly and professionally install parts or assemble customers' bikes for them. Unlike other pro scooter shops, we are happy to ship bikes installed and ready to ride. If a customer's scooter needs repair, but they do not live nearby, they can just ship it to us. We will fix it up and ship it back, anywhere in the continental U.S. Just try to get that kind of service from some other pro scooter shop. Since we opened our shop, we have also become a go-to destination for kick scooter enthusiasts across Southern California. We invite anyone who is interested to stop by and hang out with us. Visitors can see all the latest trends, pick up some new parts, get a scooter dialed up, and then head down the street to Culver Skate Park to show off their stuff.", noted Lindstrom.



About The Vault Pro Scooters

The Vault Pro Scooters provides scooter sales, maintenance, and repair services. The business opened its doors in 2012, just a few blocks away from a local skate park, and now carries a large inventory that includes most major scooter brands. The company will install, assemble, and repair bikes at the shop, or ship them to non-local customers. They serve as a creative space for today's scooter riders, future riders, and parents who live within the community. Their storefront in Culver City has become the local hangout and home for local scooter enthusiasts.