The Vault Pro Scooters Provides Everything Riders Want and Need for a Great Scooter

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- According to the Sports and Fitness Authority Association, 3,187,000 persons, age 13 or older, chose to make use of a Kick Scooter in 2012, with 29 percent of those making use of a scooter also participating in skateboarding. "With a variety of devices to select from, any person can easily find a scooter which meets their needs and their budget and a kick scooter is great for both exercise and recreational fun,” Micheal Lindstrom of The Vault Pro Scooters declares.



A number of riders choose to purchase District Scooters as this company is known for creating excellent products for the sport. Founded in 2008, District Scooters and all FSP Group products are produced almost exclusively by the company, rather than being purchased from a factory where quality may be sacrificed. "Any customer looking for a quality scooter needs to consider one made by District as this company creates each and every part using feedback obtained from riders across the world. The goal of District remains to improve the sport wherever possible. Other quality brands offered at The Vault Pro Scooters include AO, Envy, Lucky and Razor, “Lindstrom continues.



Many riders wish to individualize their scooter and this is easy to do with the help of Phoenix scooters accessories. "Add some Phoenix Suicide or Zero Degree Suicide Bars in a variety of colors and coordinate them with new 80mm Core Wheels with either three or six spokes. No matter which type of scooter you choose to purchase, you 'll find that you can really dress it up and show off your personality with the help of these and other great accessories, " Lindstrom goes on to say.



From completes and dirt scooters to parts, gear and accessories, The Vault Pro Scooters has customers covered. Kick scooters allow for recreational fun while providing exercise to riders. "Check out the range of items offered and, if you find you are unable to decide which scooter to buy for a loved one, take advantage of the gift card option so each rider can choose the scooter or items he or she wants and needs, " Lindstrom states.



About The Vault Pro Scooters

Established in 2012, The Vault Pro Scooters serves as a creative space for scooter rides, both those of today and those of the future, along with their parents. The local hangout and home for scooter riders of Southern California, the Vault Pro Scooters remains the go-to authority for scooter parts and completes for a variety of reasons. This includes the incredible selection, knowledgeable staff, expert maintenance and repairs, easy installations and fun place. Anyone in need of assistance when it comes to their scooter need look no further than The Vault Pro Scooters.