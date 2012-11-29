The Vault Night Club and Lounge Offered for Filming and Specials Events

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- The Vault Night Club and Lounge has a unique history and classy, eclectic style, making it an ideal location for special events and filming. The executives at the club are excited to announce that they are offering the space at special rates for these types of events.



The distressed wood floors contrast with the new bamboo stage and sleek white leather booths, to give the club a retro-modern look, which stands out in any setting. “We pride ourselves on being a forward-looking night club, and are very excited to open our doors to camera crews and audiences, alike,” a company spokesperson said. “Many people have enjoyed using our space, before now, but we want even more people to become aware of the option, so we are launching a new promotional program to help clients find us.”



For more information about The Vault NightClub and Lounge and their offer to use their space for filming and special events in Los Angeles, visit their website at www.thevaultnightclubla.com.



About The Vault Night Club and Lounge

The Vault Night Club and Lounge is rising as one of the best nighttime hot spots in LA. It is surrounded by popular businesses, hotels and new real estate, and this recent growth has enabled the club to grow and rejuvenate itself. The venue has a fully integrated sound, video, light and laser system, a distressed plank hardwood floor and a bamboo dance floor, 25-foot high ceilings, 12 crystal chandeliers and white leather booths. It is located on the corner of Hill and 8th Street and was originally a bank.