"The Vegan Pizza Company," Offering Delicious, Guilt-Free Pizza, Now on Kickstarter!

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- The Vegan Pizza Company, a planned local delivery restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, is committed to creating fresh, delicious pizzas that are vegan and animal-free. Cooking pizzas that are tasty and guilt-free, rich flavors in every bite come from featured vegan ingredients that include vegan dough, vegan sauce, vegan cheese, and vegan toppings. Offering vegan toppings of sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, tempeh, and more, anyone can enjoy their favorite flavors and ingredients without harming any animals.



A planned local vendor, The Vegan Pizza Company is expected to develop a large-scale distribution system to supply its vegan pizzas to local grocery shelves. Whether one loves delicious pizza during weekend sporting events or during late nights with friends and family, The Vegan Pizza Company will serve up delicious vegan pizzas that pack tasty flavors in every bite.



Funds raised from its Kickstarter campaign will be used to launch The Vegan Pizza Company, including the purchase of equipment and ingredients, the set-up of a local delivery restaurant near Cleveland, Ohio, and the establishment of a large-scale distribution system to supply its vegan pizzas to local grocery shelves.

Expected to be begin in early February 2020, The Vegan Pizza Company will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



Supporters around the world can back The Vegan Pizza Company by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including limited edition stickers, t-shirts, and vegan pizzas. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Vegan Pizza Company

Founded by Elliott Endsley of Cleveland, Ohio, The Vegan Pizza Company is committed to creating fresh, delicious pizzas that are vegan and animal-free. Endsley brings his love for animals and positive environmental impacts to The Vegan Pizza Company and every pizza made.



