The Vegetarian Lifestyle Made Easy with Vegetarian's Beginner's Guide 30 Day Course

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Everyday people all over the world make the conscious decision to adopt a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle depending on their personal aspirations for their health, beauty, environment and the welfare of animals. Vegetarianism is becoming popular amongst society due to deteriorating health and the epidemic of obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes and diet related cancers.



However, new vegetarians or vegans often have to deal with the daunting task of switching from a meat diet to a wholesome vegetarian or vegan diet. The main hindrances, for vegetarian beginner‘s is the ability to gradually eliminate meat from their lifestyle while overcoming strong food urges and dealing with temptation from unhealthy foods. The transition into vegetarianism inspired the creation of the course Vegetarian’s Beginner’s Guide 30 Day Course designed by Illuminate Good Health Publishing who are behind the free e-newsletter Vegetarian Newbie.



The Vegetarian’s Beginner’s Guide 30 Day Course is an amazing new course created with the vegetarian newbie in mind to help them start and sustain a successful vegetarian or vegan lifestyle. This course provides the information, steps and tools for any aspiring vegetarian over a period of thirty days. It makes adopting a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle achievable by taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing a clear strategy to get started. The course is provided in two types of packages the premium and the classic.



The premium consists of thirty topics, a 30 day workbook , journal and six specialized eBooks (The Vegetarian Mindset, 10 Essential Facts About Taking Supplements For The Vegetarian and Vegan, A Vegetarian’s Guide To Organic Gardening, Superfoods Volume 1 , Volume 2 and Volume 3) plus two bonus recipe eBooks ( Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes and 30 Savoury Meatless Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes) which can be purchased at an amazing price of $127. The classic consists of the 30 Day course, 30 Day Workbook, Journal, The Vegetarian Mindset and bonus eBook Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes which can be purchased at $67.



This brilliant course is for anyone who has decided to pursue the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle and needs help making it happen. It covers the physical, mental and emotional transition which is necessary to sustain this way of life. The successful vegetarians take a strategic approach to transitioning into the vegetarian lifestyle by seeking for information and guidance. To start your vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, go the website to get a copy today http://www.vegetariansbeginnersguide.com



Illuminate Good Health Publishing

483 Green Lanes, Palmers Green

London

N13 4BS

United Kingdom

info@vegetariansbeginnersguide.com

http://www.vegetariansbeginnersguide.com