The Veiled Nexus 5 Release Is Just Round the Corner

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Good news for gadget and Nexus fans. A recent leak over twitter has suggested that the coveted Nexus 5 might officially be released on 1st November which is only 2 days away. The EVLeaks has also leaked the photograph of a couple of Nexus 5s in Black and White suggesting the primary color options for users. Although if the Tweet is to be considered, only the White version of the phone should be released on 1st November.



EVLeaks has previously correctly predicted the release information and specs of several gadgets so users definitely have a reason to be ecstatic. In the meantime, we have got more information about the phone itself. From the pictures, it looks like a 5.0” or 4.95” phone. The display clarity should be at least 1080P and the photo concurs with that. In the back, apart from Nexus written in big bold fonts, the name of manufacturer LG is also present shedding any remaining doubt about the manufacturer of the phone.



The phone is supposed to have Qualcomm MSM8974 Snapdragon 800 chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz and a commendable 3 GB of ram which should make it a performance beast. Storage options are 16 GB or 32 GB internal. The lack of external storage might make a few users grumpy but hey, this is how Nexus works right.



The Achilles heel of Nexus phones has always been their camera. As far as the Megapixels are concerned we don’t see much improvement as the Nexus 5 is likely to come out with an 8 MP camera which is mediocre at best according current market trend. The phone is rumored to have autofocus and image stabilization but the lack of Megapixels might ruin the party. Users can use Geotagging as well. There is a front camera for video calling too but at 1.2 MP, it does not inspire any awe as well.



The phone uses 4G LTE network for connection. It is also compatible to wireless charging. The wireless charging market is at a surge using the Qi standard and no doubt once the Nexus 5 is unveiled, a lot of companies will come up with wireless chargers for this phone. In fact some of the exiating chargers may already support this phone.



LG and Google threw in some nifty features and tools such as the noise cancellation, photo sphere, Barometer etc. The Android 4.4 ( KitKat ) should also provide some required oomph to the phone. GLONASS GPS support for the phone I being eagerly waited for by fans as if the demands are true, GLONASS coupled with Google Maps can provide the real high quality GPS navigation feeling.



Nexus phones are always priced a bit lower than some of the other popular high end phones in the market. It is expected that Nexus 5 will keep up this trend. Currently the estimated price is around 250 Euros. However, the wait is almost over and soon we will get to know what is what and how good the Nexus 5 really is.



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