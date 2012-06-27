The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Venezuelan defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.
The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Venezuela
Historically, Russia, China and Spain have been the main suppliers of arms to Venezuela. In the review period, Russia accounted for 81% of Venezuela’s total defense imports and China accounted for 11%.
