Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Venezuela defense industry.



Domestic and foreign companies have varying levels of bargaining power when supplying defense equipment to Venezuela. While domestic firms face the challenge of a lack of technology and low procurement levels, foreign suppliers who are prepared to supply arms to Venezuela, despite the US arms embargo, also face competition from other countries.



Summary

SDI's "The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Venezuela.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Venezuela defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Venezuela defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100406/the-venezuelan-defense-industry-industry-dynamics-to-2017-market-profile.html