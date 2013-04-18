Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2012-17, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

SDI's "The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Venezuela.



During the review period the Venezuelan defense budget recorded a CAGR of -9.4%, and expenditure was driven by the modernization of its armed forces and border disputes. In 2012, the Venezuelan defense budget stood at 1.5% of GDP, and is expected to increase to 2.3% by 2017 due to the increase in defense expenditure.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Venezuela defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Venezuela defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Venezuela defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



