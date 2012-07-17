The Venezuelan Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report is the result of extensive market and company research covering the Venezuelan defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The Venezuelan defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Venezuelan defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Throughout the review period the Venezuelan defense budget recorded a CAGR of -2.08%, and expenditure was driven by the modernization of armed forces and border disputes. In 2012 the Venezuelan defense budget stood at 0.77% of GDP, and is expected to increase to 2.15% of GDP by 2016 due to the increase in defense expenditure, which is expected to reach US$7.3 billion by 2016. During the review period Venezuela’s capital expenditure allocation stood at 29.9% of the total defense budget, and this is expected to increase to 36.1% over the forecast period, due to decreased allocation for equipment purchases during 2009-2011. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure in the total defense budget is expected to decrease from an average of 70.1% in the review period to an average of 63.9% in the forecast period.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The Venezuelan defense budget is primarily driven by the need to replace the obsolete and worn out equipment of its armed forces. The government has realized the need to re-equip its military forces with advanced technology and, as a result, the Venezuelan military is currently going through a modernization phase. Venezuela shares borders with Colombia, Guyana and Brazil and has long-standing border disputes with these countries. Tensions between Venezuela and Colombia escalated in August 1987 with the Colombian guided missile frigate Caldas trespassing into disputed waters and refusing to leave, claiming that they belonged to Colombia.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Venezuelan Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits

Market Opportunity and Attractiveness.

The report provides detailed analysis of the current Venezuela industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Procurement Dynamics.

The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Venezuelan defense industry.



Industry Structure.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.



Market Entry Strategy.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Venezuela. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues

Defense imports expected to increase and exports expected to decline in the forecast period.

During the review period, 76% of Venezuela’s total defense imports were from Russia and 10% were from Spain. Venezuela is subject to an arms embargo from the US, a factor which led to Russia and China being key import partners. Aircraft and missiles collectively accounted for 70.2% of the country’s total arms imports during the review period. As Venezuela plans to continue modernizing its armed forces, imports are expected to increase in the forecast period.



Relatively small defense budget, corruption and arms embargo by the US are key challenges for market entry.

Venezuela has allocated just US$2.38 billion for defense expenditure in 2011, which is a barrier to foreign companies aiming to enter the Venezuelan defense market. Moreover, high corruption levels and the US arms embargo, which prevents the export of defense products to Venezuela, also limit market entry opportunities for foreign companies.



Key Highlights

Venezuelan defense expenditure expected to register a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.

Venezuelan defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of -2.08% during the review period and is expected to value US$4.9 billion in 2012. Modernization and border disputes drove expenditure during the review period and are expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Defense expenditure in Venezuela is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.98% and reach a value of US$7.3 billion by 2016. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the Venezuelan defense budget stood at 0.77% in 2011 and is expected to increase to 2.15% of GDP by 2016, largely due to the expected increase in defense expenditure.



Homeland security (HLS) expenditure expected to register a CAGR of 0.99% in the forecast period.

Venezuelan HLS expenditure is expected to value US$8.75 billion in 2012, register a CAGR of 0.99% during the forecast period and reach US$9.1 billion by 2016. HLS expenditure will be driven by cybercrime, drug trafficking, and organized crime, and in order to counter these threats, Venezuela must invest in surveillance and intelligence technologies.



Venezuela allows 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense industry.

Venezuela’s FDI policy imposes no restriction on foreign investment in the defense industry and allows foreign companies to acquire a domestic company or form a subsidiary in the country. The country does not have a defense offset policy.



Companies Mentioned



CA Venezolana de Industrias Militares (CAVIM), UCOCAR CA, Diques y Astilleros Nacionales CA (DIANCA)



To view table of contents for this market reports please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/86102/the-venezuelan-defense-industry-market-opportunities-and-entry-strategies-analyses-and-forecasts-to-2016.html