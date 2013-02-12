Fast Market Research recommends "The Venezuelan Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Venezuelan defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Venezuelan defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Venezuelan defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period the Venezuelan defense budget recorded a CAGR of 9.4%, and expenditure was driven by the modernization of its armed forces and border disputes. In 2012, the Venezuelan defense budget stood at 1.5% of GDP, and is expected to increase to 2.3% by 2017 due to the increase in defense expenditure, which is expected to reach US$8.4 billion. During the review period, Venezuela's capital expenditure allocation stood at 29.9% of the total defense budget, and this is expected to increase to 36.1% over the forecast period, due to decreased allocation for equipment purchases during 2009-2011. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure in the total defense budget is expected to decrease from an average of 70.1% in the review period to an average of 63.9% in the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Venezuelan defense budget is primarily driven by the need to replace the obsolete and worn out equipment of its armed forces. The government has realized the need to re equip its military forces with advanced technology and, as a result, the Venezuelan military is currently going through a modernization phase. Venezuela shares borders with Colombia, Guyana and Brazil and has long standing border disputes with these countries. Tensions between Venezuela and Colombia escalated in August 1987 with the Colombian guided missile frigate Caldas trespassing into disputed waters and refusing to leave, claiming that they belonged to Colombia.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Venezuelan defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CA Venezuelan de IndustriasMilitares (CAVIM), UCOCAR CA, Diques y AstillerosNacionales CA (DIANCA)
