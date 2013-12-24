The Venus Factor Pdf - Weight Loss Workout Just for Women

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The Venus Factor System is a weight management program for women that takes twelve weeks to complete. Some people may question the fact why this is a women only program. The truth is that women and men are built differently and so the metabolism of a woman does not work exactly the same as the metabolism of a man. In view of these subtle differences, an effective weight loss solution for men does not necessarily mean that it is an effective weight loss solution for women.



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People may think that it is easier for men to put on weight then women, the truth is quite opposite. Nature has built women in such a way to keep larger deposits of fat in the body when compared for men. In view of this, it is usually harder for women to lose weight when compared to men.



Approximately, one third of every woman is struggling to get a beautiful body and has been searching for a program that is designed to support the body, biology, and physiology, specifically made for women. The Venus Factor is highly recommended to every woman out there stressed under the pressure of losing weight in a sustainable manner. It addresses what lies at the heart of the problem when it comes to losing weight for women, which is the leptin hormone. Once this method is understood, the rest will fall into place.



The majority of diet programs and weight loss systems are usually written by men and marketed as being suitable for men and women alike. The problem is that most of the products do not take into consideration the physical differences between men and women. The Venus Factor comprises of a set of fitness routines as well as a diet program. Women will be pleased to know that the author does not preach eliminating all the “bad” foods completely from one’s diet and never to look at them again. As a matter of fact, the program allows one to have an ice cream or pizza, together with a glass of wine, every now and then.



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During the course of the program, John explains why weight loss for women is not the same as weight loss for men. According to the author, this is mostly due to a particular hormone. The problem is that women that have low amounts of this hormone gain weight very quickly while those that have high amounts of this hormone lose weight fairly quickly.



The Venus Factor program consists of a main eBook manual as well as 143 complementary workout videos. Also included is a software package by the name of Virtual Nutritionist. The author is also offering a one month free trial to Venus "IMMERSION" with the purchase of the product. Venus "IMMERSION" is a special weight loss forum for women, where one can also attend for coaching sessions and get a certain amount individual attention.



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Contrary to some of the other weight management eBooks that are currently available, at no point does John market the usage of diet pills or weight loss supplements. This, together with the fact that it is targeted purely for women makes this product different that 99% of the other weight loss products that are currently available on the market.



However, this does not mean that The Venus Factor program is flawless. It is being sold as a fast fat loss system. “Fat loss” and “fast” don’t usually go hand in hand. Losing weight is normally a gradual progress, depending on the current level of fitness of the person who is trying to lose weight.



About venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is well-known qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.