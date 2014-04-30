The Venus Factor Review by Female Fitness Blog Answers How Does Venus Factor Accelerates Women's Weight Loss Process

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Women interested in buying The Venus Factor must be curious to read a decent review of this weight loss product. Finding an unbiased and authentic review of The Venus Factor is definitely not easy. Women must be concerned if this product can really help lose fat to a perfect feminine figure? Is this weight loss program authorized by a reliable and knowledgeable fitness expert? They must be anticipated to know if this program is currently on the top in female fat burning products. And lastly, if The Venus Factor really does what it says in just a matter of 12 weeks?



The mastermind behind The Venus Factor is the renowned fitness guru John Barban. He holds a degree in human anatomy and nutrition from the University of Florida and carries a great deal of experience in the supplement field. One important note here is that John Barban has made The Venus Factor perfectly free of any supplements and is a workout 100% natural.



John Barban has set the foundation of The Venus Factor on the sensitivity of female body to the hormone leptin. The function of leptin was discovered not long ago in the year 1995 when it was found to have dramatic effects on fat and appetite, not just in men but in women especially.



Taking the example of insulin hormone, leptin’s role in the body is also very critical in regulation of metabolism and accumulation of right signals to burn or increase fat production, depending on different circumstances. The problem with female body is that the production of leptin happens twice as much as the male body which ultimately results in more resistance to the signals leptin release in order to initiate fat loss from storage or suppress appetite.



John barban has made The Venus Factor unique in the sense that its main target is the regulation of leptin and the set up of a diet which targets restoration of leptin sensitivity and this in turn can eventually initiate the fat burning process. In a 12 week fat loss system, John Barban has laid the nutrition plan of The Venus Factor which explains how to manage dieting plans, which foods are best to east and which ones should be avoided like plague.



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About The Venus Factor

The Venus Factor is a 12 week fat loss system based on a combination of nutritional guidelines and specific exercises for women with the extra help of software calculators for nutritional and body measurement accuracy, plus a ladies' community for help and feedback, the last one a very useful psychological tool to avoid staleness and spur optimal results.