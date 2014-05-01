The Venus Factor Review Discusses Different Nutritional Strategies That Women Should Be Aware of in Order to Lose Weight in Just 12 Weeks

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- John Barban, the fitness guru, had previously paid most of his attention helping men attain what he calls the ideal shape. This guy has been honored with the title of revolutionizing the fitness industry for men. And now, Barban’s brand new workout guide for women - The Venus Factor – is about to turn tables and focus on helping women get a beautifully fit, lean, and toned body. Where many other workout or diet programs failed for women, The Venus Factor promises to be their ultimate savior in getting that perfect body.



The Venus Factor has created tremendous hype in the fitness field. As soon as the news of this product releasing was revealed by John Barban, authors and bloggers have been increasingly drawn to write reviews for this program. Upon surfing the internet about The Venus Factor, the most common feature mentioned in the reviews is definitely going to be – this program is worth every penny.



This system is a weight management program for women that takes twelve weeks to complete. Some people may question the fact why this is a women only program. The truth is that women and men are built differently and so the metabolism of a woman does not work exactly the same as the metabolism of a man. In view of these subtle differences, an effective weight loss solution for men does not necessarily mean that it is an effective weight loss solution for women.



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The Venus Factor System initiates by discussing about a hormone “leptin” that works to control body’s appetite. Predictably, leptin also plays a critical role in helping our body lose weight. A woman’s body carries twice as much leptin than a man’s body and the levels of leptin resistance are also way higher in women.



The solution to the problem of leptin’s behavior is resolved through the advent of the Venus Factor. This system presents a variety of approaches to prevail the metabolic system, so that when women are dieting, they can retain a high metabolic rate, even if their body is dealing with a natural decline in metabolic rate. Thus, through this strategy, weight lose is achieved.



Let’s figure out if The Venus Factor can really work wonders? A lot of women who have used this program are greatly contented with their purchase and with this success, The Venus Factor has attained great publicity in the fitness world. As John Barban made this program specifically for women and flat-out turns men away from it, he was able to put more attention to the details and the very best eating and workout diets for women. Therefore, many women are finding great success with The Venus Factor as it was based on the laser focus approach.



About The Venus Factor www.venusfactor.com

The Venus Factor Package is in the form of an eBook designed to fully explain the weight loss program for women. Nonetheless, the Venus Factor does not resemble any other dieting plan or quick weight loss program. This program ensures that the buyers will learn the different nutritional strategies that women should be aware of in order to lose weight in just 12 weeks.