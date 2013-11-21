The Venus Factor Review - Is This a Good Weight Loss Solution for Women?

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- John Barban, the fitness guru, had previously paid most of his attention helping men attain what he calls the ideal shape. This guy has been honored with the title of revolutionizing the fitness industry for men. And now, Barban’s brand new workout guide for women - The Venus Factor – is about to turn tables and focus on helping women get a beautifully fit, lean, and toned body. Where many other workout or diet programs failed for women, The Venus Factor promises to be their ultimate savior in getting that perfect body.



The Venus Factor System is one of the most appreciated weight loss programs at the moment. This new method of eliminating fat easily and quickly actually is the only weight loss plan that promises to boost female metabolism. The results when it comes to fat loss goals will be quick and durable. And the most appreciated thing about this program is that it will produce all these results without banning the foods people enjoy the most.



The program addresses to each girl who wants to looks her best. The step-by-step system will help to achieve weight loss goals with no need to starve or to spend endless hours at the gym. Actually, the new method reveals many of the secrets of weight loss.



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The Leptin Problem In Women:

The Venus Factor System initiates by discussing about a hormone “leptin” that works to control our body’s appetite. Predictably, leptin also plays a critical role in helping our body lose weight. A woman’s body carries twice as much leptin than a man’s body and the levels of leptin resistance are also way higher in women. Therefore, women start to build up fat in the standard problem areas such as hips and stomach. Upon dieting, leptin levels in women decrease to a much greater extent than man. Low levels of leptin are followed by decreased metabolic rate. This is the reason why women suffer from the yoyo effect rather easily than men. Not only this, such effect has a tendency to let the weight of some women stuck at certain point where there cannot lose any more weight, even if they should. As this plateau in a woman’s body is reached, she can exercise and diet as much as she wants, but she will not be able to lose any more of her weight.



The solution to the problem of leptin’s behavior is resolved through the advent of the Venus Factor. This system presents a variety of approaches to prevail the metabolic system, so that when women are dieting, they can retain a high metabolic rate, even if their body is dealing with a natural decline in metabolic rate. Thus, through this strategy, weight lose is achieved.



About the Venus Factor System eBook

The Venus Factor System eBook was specially designed to be simple to use. This eBook features detailed explanations of all the phases to the weight loss program. Special nutritional strategies, as well as lists of the best foods to eat are featured in the guide.The program lasts 12 weeks in which women have to avoid the foods that are not good for maintaining good leptin sensitivity.



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About John Barban

The developer of this new method, John Barban, worked for years to be able to create the perfect solution to weight loss and a high metabolic rate. John Barban has become quite well known as a fitness consultant and weight loss specialist.He became famous for his Venus Index System, a program that helps users built body muscles. Now, Barban decided to focus on helping ladies look spectacular, too, so he released this unique diet program for women.There are numerous reasons why people are recommended to at least try this new program. Discussed below are the most important advantages of this method.



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Pros to the Venus Factor System:

1) The method is fully detailed in John Barban’s eBook.

2) All the explanations are simple to understand and follow.

3) Women who access this program can rest assured that there are no restrictive diet plans they will need to remain committed to.

4) It features a 60 day no questions asked hundred percent money-back guarantee for users who are not satisfied with this product.

5) The entire program can be implemented by users at home.



Testimonies offered by women who used this weight loss program indicate that the method is amazingly effective. All these ladies were able to lose weight and body fat, while achieving the looks they have always dreamed of having, with no risks and no hard to handle diets.



The Venus Factor is not only designed to help users lose weight, but it also is great in maintaining the perfect body shape and boosting the metabolism.



Cons

The main drawback of the program, according to Venus weight loss program reviews is that it is not for people who are hoping for a ‘quick fix’ to their weight loss problems. The program works by teaching women to change their eating habits so they’ll be able to lose weight and then sustain that weight loss over the long-term. People who do not have the patience to work through the entire program, then The Venus Factor may not be for them.



In conclusion, those women for whom losing weight has always been difficult, they need to get the Venus Factor book today to start their successful weight loss journey. This The Venus Factor Review shows that this program may be the answer to the prayers of women who have had trouble losing weight with other programs, since it addresses one of the fundamental reasons women gain weight.



About venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



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