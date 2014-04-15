The Venus Factor Review - John Barban Releases Special Diet Program for Women to Lose Weight Fast

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The very first thing women should know about The Venus Factor is that this is not a simple weight loss program. John Barban made this program for women who are seeking that lean and perfect feminine shape. This program can also be understood as the full female body transformation course.



Moreover, The Venus factor is exclusively formulated to give women that hour-glass shape so much of the focus during the workout is towards the shoulders. The rep range lies between 10 to 12 reps. Through this, fat is burned as well as muscle is build. All the workouts in The Venus Factor are programmed in a circuit manner and between the exercises, a one minute rest is allowed.



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What makes The Venus Factor unique is the notion that its main focus is towards perfecting the shape of the female body. In contrast, other workout programs for women fail to take body shape into account. Maintaining a perfect body shape is a very important factor while considering a workout program and only the effective ones completely address this problem. Mostly, other diet programs intend to focus on the whole body but they forget to take into account the most noticeable feature in women - the body shape.



Women seeking to lose weight should keep in mind that it is highly recommended for them to work with a fitness program which not only focuses on weight loss but also perfecting the shape of the body. When it comes to weight loss and perfect body shape, The Venus Factor tops the list.



The Venus Factor details that the idea body shape for women has the following features:



- Waist that is 38% of the height

- Hip should measure about 1.42 times the measurement of the waist.

- Shoulder circumference should be 1.618 times the waist.



Note: There is no single index for every woman as each and every one of them have a different waist and height measurement.



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Through this concept of Venus Factor Index, women who are willing to buy this program can remain motivated throughout the process to attain those desired measurements of the index. Moreover, The Venus Factor will also prove to be a great guide in following a diet program best fit for losing weight.



To add to its greatness, The Venus factor does not stop women from consuming less food, instead it guides them into determining which is the best eating formula according to their needs as well as that can successfully go through their diet plan. Along with measurements, height and weight, the amount of calorie needed by the body is also calculated by the Venus Index.



About The Official Website: www.venusfactor.com

The Venus Factor Package is in the form of an eBook designed to fully explain the weight loss program for women. Nonetheless, the Venus Factor does not resemble any other dieting plan or quick weight loss program. This program ensures that the buyers will learn the different nutritional strategies that women should be aware of in order to lose weight in just 12 weeks. Buyers will learn another important point mentioned in the Venus Factor that there exist certain food sources standing against the process of losing weight, which includes processed food, soy based product and many more. These products do not assist in the formation of leptin and should better be avoided.