The Venus Factor Review - John Barban's Strategy Exposed

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The creator of The Venus Factor, John Barban, specifically designed this product for his sister when she had trouble losing weight. Barban set the foundation of The Venus Factor after years of research, trial, and error. He specifically made it a women’s only weight loss program. The idea of this women’s only fitness program came to his mind when he was carrying out extensive research on women’s metabolism and he eventually found a very effective solution that could help women lose weight fast and easy.



The Venus Factor consists of breakthrough tips designed to help women lose weight easily. John Barban has stated that this fitness program can let women eat all the foods they love and can still lose weight. Female body’s ability to lose weight is dependent upon the hormone leptin. In contrast to men, women carry twice as much leptin as men. Thus, leptin activity in women are less responsive to burning body fat, also called the leptin resistance in women.



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Therefore, women start to build up fat in the standard problem areas such as hips and stomach. Upon dieting, leptin levels in women decrease to a much greater extent than man. Low levels of leptin are followed by decreased metabolic rate. This is the reason why women suffer from the yoyo effect rather easily than men. Not only this, such effect has a tendency to let the weight of some women stuck at certain point where there cannot lose any more weight, even if they should. As this plateau in a woman’s body is reached, she can exercise and diet as much as she wants, but she will not be able to lose any more of her weight.



The solution to the problem of leptin’s behavior is resolved through the advent of the Venus Factor. This system presents a variety of approaches to prevail the metabolic system, so that when women are dieting, they can retain a high metabolic rate, even if their body is dealing with a natural decline in metabolic rate. Thus, through this strategy, weight lose is achieved.



The Venus Factor System works as a 12-week step-by-step program eventually leading to weight loss in women. The main motive of this program is to teach women how to keep their leptin levels low and to burn fat easily. On top of this, this fitness program has 143 video coaching sessions to teach women how to lose weight effectively.



Obviously, The Venus Factor does not promise to imitate some magic pill. However, women who are fully motivated and willing to put in the work can actually see guaranteed results. Women who are looking to find an outlined approach to losing those extra pounds and successfully keeping them off should definitely consider The Venus Factor.



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Additionally, a full money back guarantee is offered if any of the customers are not satisfied with The Venus Factor. John Barban is allowing women to simply let him know if they are not impressed with his product and he will surely provide a full refund. This really shows that John Barban fully trusts his work for this program and there should be no surprise to this with the successful record Barban already holds.



About www.venusfactor.com

The Venus Factor Package is in the form of an eBook designed to fully explain the weight loss program for women. Nonetheless, the Venus Factor does not resemble any other dieting plan or quick weight loss program. This program ensures that the buyers will learn the different nutritional strategies that women should be aware of in order to lose weight in just 12 weeks. Buyers will learn another important point mentioned in the Venus Factor that there exist certain food sources standing against the process of losing weight, which includes processed food, soy based product and many more. These products do not assist in the formation of leptin and should better be avoided.



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