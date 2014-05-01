The Venus Factor Review on the Website Rebates-Hut Demonstrates Whether the New Method Is Reliable and Safe for Users to Apply

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- In today’s society everyone seems to think a magic pill will automatically burn fat. As a results supplement store have spread throughout the US. Unfortunately, many people are sold ineffective supplements which have the highest profit margins for the store. Instead of wasting time, energy and money on expensive fat loss alternatives, check out The Venus Factor, the program designed to make fat loss simple for women.



This system was specially formulated to help women who are losing all help with losing weight. John Barban designed this program in such a way that it provides transformation to whole body muscles and provide sexy looking body figure. It gives instant, online access to a simple, step-by-step 12-week system how to quickly and easily lose weight and tone a sculpted, fat free body using a combination of nutrition and fun female fat loss workouts. The simple, easy to follow techniques described in this fat Loss System will give women long-lasting results. Women have lost 15 pounds in only a month, dropped over 12% body fat and completely transformed their bodies.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Venus Factor is a complete personalized weight loss plan for all ages of women, without worrying about falling short on nutrition. It just shares a unique formula that is unknown to many. There is a hormone Leptin in the body, which plays a vital role in increasing women's metabolism. The low levels will slow down the metabolism process as a result the body stores fat faster.



This condition is called Leptin resistance. The focal point of carrying this program is to increase the levels of Leptin by eliminating processed and soy food from one's diet. The program guides the complete diet plan for the next 12 weeks on the basis of time to make things work for them in right manner.



Weight loss doesn’t always mean to give up on favorite food or alcoholic beverages. Women are always often duped into believing the low calorie diet and aerobic exercise myth. This outlook to weight loss often results in vain and sometimes creates serious damages to body as a consequence.



On the other hand factor manual comprises of a complete balanced diet and healthy eating tips by filling the plate with foods loaded with nutrients but low in calories, providing the body all the fiber, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals it needs. And unlike most diet plans, it also allows women to factor in physical activity level.



This well documented and effective weight loss program consists of the main manual, The Body Centric Eating Guide and The 12 week Workout guide. The main manual allows resolving Ideal Venus Index Ratio and specifying whether the user needs to gain or lose few pounds to attain it.



The Body Centric Guide suggests the eating habits according to the Venus Index by figuring out caloric intake in proportion to height, weight and hips measurements. The workout plan is divided into four sets, which can be performed three times in a week. The exercises are easy to execute and easy to implement in home without the urge of hitting a gym. By adding fitness exercise to a healthy eating plan will boost one’s health, keeps their heart rate up, burn calories, tones the whole body and moreover helps to achieve the weight loss goal much quicker.



About The Venus Factor

Venus Factor is a new downloadable weight loss e book, which has created quite a buzz in the fitness world by providing 100 percent successful results. This revolutionary exercise and diet plan helps women to reshape their body and increase their muscle mass. It also comprises of tips to keep women motivated, healthy, and focused. The author has offered a complete 60-days money back guarantee to ensure user satisfaction with every purchase.