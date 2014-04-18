The Venus Factor Weight Loss Program Reports Effective Change in Women

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The spread of urbanization has lead to the spread of obesity. The level of obesity has mostly affected the adult working generation. People are so career driven that they are clued to the desk even when at home. There is that constant drive to get the next promotion of that raise in salary. There is no time or motivation to exercise.



Another reason for the rise of obesity among the urban adults is the improvement in lifestyle and increase in income. With the high level of wage that the adult earns every month, he or she can afford to eat out every day which increases the intake of junk food and fatty food which are the most common reasons for weight gain among people of all age groups. With the launch of the venus factor diet, people have reported positive changes in their weight and also their overall lifestyle. A reading of the many venus factor reviews will reveal the fact that people does not only see a positive difference in their body weight but it also shows a positive change in the way their lead their lives.



The venus factor is no ordinary weight loss supplement. It aim of this diet regime is to uproot the evil from its roots. It offers no shortcut because it does not believe in short lived changes. It has digested the difficult way to lose weight into such an easy from that even the most compulsive eater can happily follow this strict diet and not know the difference of the extent of limitations they undergo.



This is a program that has been designed in such a unique way. It is a diet form that has been created with the body of the woman in mind. There are many diet regimes out there in the market but none done specifically for women. For more information please go to http://www.thevenusfactorplan.com



About thevenusfactorplan

The venus factor plan is designed to help women lose weight. This web site is dedicated to helping women fight this weight loss battle.



Contact Media

The venus factor plan

London, UK

Email: pr@asianfriendly.org

http://www.thevenusfactorplan.com