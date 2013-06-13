The Very First Crowdfunding Incubator in the World Launches Their Website: Matchcapital.vc

Morrisville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The very first crowdfunding incubator in the world has launched their website matchcapital.vc. If you are an entrepreneur or someone who needs the seed capital to get their company started, then matchcapital.vc was created with you in mind.



Starting a business is hard, but obtaining the capital and support you need is more difficult. At Match Capital, the first crowdfunding incubator in the world, the mentors and advisors provide the hands on support you may need in order to take your business to the next level.



What exactly is Match Capital Ventures?



Match Capital Ventures, is a startup incubator combining the best elements of crowdfunding with the traditional way of providing support for businesses in the form of office space, capital, and a large network of investors and mentors. For entrepreneurs that are committed to being successful, it is a place where you can connect with fellow business owners, peers, and people who truly want to see your company and idea succeed. For crowdfunders, it’s an opportunity to get involved and be part of a startup venture from the ground floor. For mentors, it’s an opportunity to connect with brilliant entrepreneurs who are building the next great startups that will provide jobs and economic growth. Located in the heart of the Raleigh/Durham community, Match Capital is part of the migration of entrepreneurs from NYC and CA to this booming ecosystem.



What are the features that I can take advantage on the site?



There are several features that you can take advantage of at the Match Capital Ventures website. Let us start at the top. The home page list 6 different industries that the Incubator serves, including healthcare and Consumer Product Goods. Match Capital seems to target high growth industries that do not currently have support at the seed level.



On the program details page, you can find out specific details of the application process and fill out a preliminary application depending on which industry you want to target. The application is very simple, straight forward and asks for the right information from any serious entrepreneur. On the requirements page, the entrepreneur can get a detailed overview of the programs and the processes they will entail. Finally, the blog contains some really great articles about entrepreneurship, the NC jobs act, and innovation in the space.



In a unique twist, Match Capital Ventures is raising some funds from the crowd in addition to raising other funds. We wanted the crowd to be fully involved in this experience and expect this to be the case with the campaign. Backers who are interested in supporting Match Capital can give as little as $1 and receive some awesome rewards. You can go to the campaign page indiegogo to back the project.



You can also contact the Match Capital Founders through their website, facebook or twitter at one of the urls below.



